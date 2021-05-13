ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMGN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

