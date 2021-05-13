Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IMNM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,407. Immunome has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

