IMV (TSE:IMV) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.99% from the stock’s previous close.

IMV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

TSE:IMV traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$2.76. 161,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,563. IMV has a 52 week low of C$2.69 and a 52 week high of C$9.25. The company has a market cap of C$186.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that IMV will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

