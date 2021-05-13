Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.52

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.32. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 369,659 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $22.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 12,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $76,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $45,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,271 shares of company stock valued at $581,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.