Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust makes up approximately 3.0% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned approximately 0.36% of Independence Realty Trust worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of IRT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,038. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

