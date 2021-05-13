Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INFN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

INFN opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,887.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,692.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,980. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

