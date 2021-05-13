Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 551,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Infosys were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,461. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

