ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ING. AlphaValue upgraded ING Groep to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

ING Groep stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 18,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

