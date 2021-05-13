ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 353,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,541,864 shares.The stock last traded at $12.79 and had previously closed at $12.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ING shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit