ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 353,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,541,864 shares.The stock last traded at $12.79 and had previously closed at $12.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ING shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

