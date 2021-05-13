ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday. AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ING Groep by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

