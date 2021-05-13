InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INMD. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.75. 10,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82. InMode has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

