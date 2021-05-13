InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INMD. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.75. 10,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82. InMode has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
