Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$18.76 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$17.59 and a one year high of C$32.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target (down from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.25.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

