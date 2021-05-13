Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$18.76 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$17.59 and a one year high of C$32.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
