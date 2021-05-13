Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s current price.

INGXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.48. 9,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.