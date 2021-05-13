Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 72,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,728,361. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,174 shares of company stock valued at $629,138. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

