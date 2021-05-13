Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,728,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $33.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $42,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,593.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,174 shares of company stock valued at $629,138 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

