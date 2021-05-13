Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) vs. Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) Critical Analysis

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Valeritas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 5 3 0 2.22 Valeritas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $15.78, suggesting a potential upside of 150.44%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Valeritas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Valeritas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeritas has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Valeritas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $4.11 million 319.30 -$119.36 million ($1.16) -5.43 Valeritas $26.40 million 0.01 -$45.93 million N/A N/A

Valeritas has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Valeritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -8,518.10% -78.17% -40.33% Valeritas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Valeritas beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia; HPV-associated cancers, including head and neck, cervical, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal; other HPV-associated disorders, such as recurrent respiratory papillomatosis; glioblastoma multiforme; prostate cancer; HIV; Ebola; Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS); Lassa fever; Zika virus; and the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus). Its partners and collaborators include ApolloBio Corp., AstraZeneca, Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co., Ltd., The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Ology Bioservices, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron, Thermo Fisher Scientific, University of Pennsylvania, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company also has an agreement with Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG to support investigational DNA vaccine INO-4800, which is currently in Phase I clinical testing for COVID-19; and a partnership with International Vaccine Institute and Seoul National University Hospital. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

