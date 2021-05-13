Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of INZY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.59. 309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,371. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

