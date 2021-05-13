Insider Buying: Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,667.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BANC opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.03 million, a P/E ratio of -90.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

