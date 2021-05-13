Insider Buying: Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,340,500.00 in Stock

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,340,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc bought 350,000 shares of Exterran stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,452,500.00.

NYSE EXTN opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $155.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran Co. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 479,279 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 329.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 177,816 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Exterran by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 173,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 110,733 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Exterran by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 82,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

