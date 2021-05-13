Insider Buying: INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Major Shareholder Buys 9,001 Shares of Stock

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 9,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $34,473.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $3,760.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $3,850.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 2,922 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $11,249.70.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 3,800 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $16,872.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 5,801 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $21,115.64.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 17,152 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $67,750.40.

On Monday, April 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 13,146 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $52,584.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00.

Shares of INVO stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Sell-side analysts predict that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

