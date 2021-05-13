Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Purchases 360 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Monika U. Ehrman bought 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $10,051.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,490 shares in the company, valued at $655,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MTDR opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

