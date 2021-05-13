Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases 58 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £151.38 ($197.78).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 20,583 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £49,399.20 ($64,540.37).

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 254.50 ($3.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a market capitalization of £636.25 million and a P/E ratio of 16.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 258.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.78%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.