Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Purchases C$398,730.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 100,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,730.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 81,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,159.33.

TSE:TOT opened at C$3.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.40. The stock has a market cap of C$175.82 million and a PE ratio of -5.74.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$83.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.60.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

