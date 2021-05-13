Insider Buying: VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,200.00 ($84,428.57).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 5th, Robert Luciano acquired 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$115,950.00 ($82,821.43).
  • On Monday, May 3rd, Robert Luciano acquired 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,925.00 ($41,375.00).
  • On Friday, April 30th, Robert Luciano acquired 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$115,900.00 ($82,785.71).
  • On Wednesday, April 28th, Robert Luciano acquired 12,237 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,328.66 ($20,234.75).
  • On Thursday, April 22nd, Robert Luciano acquired 74,706 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.33 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$174,214.39 ($124,438.85).
  • On Tuesday, April 20th, Robert Luciano acquired 20,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,400.00 ($33,142.86).
  • On Friday, April 16th, Robert Luciano acquired 16,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,744.00 ($26,960.00).
  • On Wednesday, April 14th, Robert Luciano acquired 80,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$188,400.00 ($134,571.43).
  • On Monday, April 12th, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.37 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,400.00 ($84,571.43).
  • On Friday, April 9th, Robert Luciano bought 150,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$354,600.00 ($253,285.71).

About VGI Partners Asian Investments

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

