Insider Selling: Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) SVP Sells $220,272.90 in Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $98.77 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average is $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Carter’s by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Carter’s by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,001,000 after buying an additional 207,088 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 6,436.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.