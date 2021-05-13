Insider Selling: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Sells 16,888 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,392.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CURO Group stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $20.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 3.13.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 69.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CURO Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the first quarter worth about $256,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

