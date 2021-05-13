Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $3,416,297.28 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $3,416,297.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 30,150 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $2,937,514.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $90.19 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $55.07 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.07 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.39.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after buying an additional 154,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 47,577 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

