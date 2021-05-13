Insider Selling: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Sells 170,488 Shares of Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

