Insider Selling: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MKTX traded up $7.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $452.22. The stock had a trading volume of 429,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,159. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $503.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

