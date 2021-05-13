Insider Selling: Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) COO Sells $67,500.00 in Stock

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MPLX opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,852 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.