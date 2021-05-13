Insider Selling: Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Sells 4,579 Shares of Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MUR stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 843.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 381,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 341,235 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 105.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 214,576 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $1,641,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

