Insider Selling: Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Sells $602,100.00 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $602,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $95.38.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.