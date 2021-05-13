Insider Selling: Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Director Sells $49,941.00 in Stock

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Director Kevin T. Carter sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $49,941.00.

OTCMKTS:VABK opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 1.13% of Virginia National Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that providesa range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

