Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Insperity reported sales of $993.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,919 shares of company stock worth $2,641,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $1,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $82.94 on Thursday. Insperity has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit