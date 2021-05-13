Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Insperity reported sales of $993.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,919 shares of company stock worth $2,641,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $1,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $82.94 on Thursday. Insperity has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.