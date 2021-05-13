Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.830-4.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.04. 248,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Insperity has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.61.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

