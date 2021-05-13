Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.830-4.400 EPS.
Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.04. 248,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Insperity has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.61.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
