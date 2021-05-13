Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $170.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.68 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.