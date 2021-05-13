Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Set at C$20.00 by CSFB

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) has been assigned a C$20.00 target price by stock analysts at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.48.

Inter Pipeline stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$17.74. 419,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,266. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$10.71 and a 12 month high of C$18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.13. The firm has a market cap of C$7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

