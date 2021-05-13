Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT Raised to $47.00 at TD Securities

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IFSPF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.17.

Shares of IFSPF stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. Interfor has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

