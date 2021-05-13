International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives $77.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICAGY traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 322,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,258. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

