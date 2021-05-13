International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report $2.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.01 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.25 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.65.

Shares of IFF opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.31. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $147.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

