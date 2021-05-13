International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IGT. Macquarie lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

IGT stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

