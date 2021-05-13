International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $52.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.63. 51,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $62.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

