Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Raymond James

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IIP.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.12 and a 1 year high of C$16.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

