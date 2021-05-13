Intertape Polymer Group’s (ITP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.63.

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$31.57 on Wednesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$10.10 and a 12 month high of C$32.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.84.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

