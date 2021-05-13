Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $12.42.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
