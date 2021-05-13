Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is REDW Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.7% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $152,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $4,027,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 329,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,677,000 after buying an additional 133,103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.84. The stock had a trading volume of 112,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,161. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

