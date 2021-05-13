Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $51.10 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $53.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

