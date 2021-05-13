Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allianz (ALV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allianz (FRA: ALV):

  • 5/13/2021 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($294.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/12/2021 – Allianz was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/12/2021 – Allianz was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/12/2021 – Allianz was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/12/2021 – Allianz had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 5/12/2021 – Allianz was given a new €228.00 ($268.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/12/2021 – Allianz was given a new €245.00 ($288.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/27/2021 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/23/2021 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($294.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/21/2021 – Allianz was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 4/21/2021 – Allianz was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/20/2021 – Allianz was given a new €245.00 ($288.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/16/2021 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($294.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/6/2021 – Allianz was given a new €228.00 ($268.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/30/2021 – Allianz was given a new €223.00 ($262.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/29/2021 – Allianz was given a new €245.00 ($288.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/29/2021 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/29/2021 – Allianz had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 3/29/2021 – Allianz was given a new €228.00 ($268.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA:ALV opened at €213.50 ($251.18) on Thursday. Allianz SE has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a fifty day moving average of €216.52 and a 200-day moving average of €200.64.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

