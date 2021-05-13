Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS: CODYY):

5/4/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/30/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/30/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/30/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/7/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/6/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/6/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

CODYY traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 248,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,627. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $13.69.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.