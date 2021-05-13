Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $37.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.59.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.